Real Estate Rumors: Spencer Waxman, KBS, Southstar

Law360 (July 29, 2019, 5:45 PM EDT) -- New York investor Spencer Waxman has purchased an office building in Miami's Allapattah neighborhood for $7.7 million, The Real Deal reported on Monday. Waxman purchased the 68,174-square-foot Bank of America Center at 1313 N.W. 36th St., and the seller is an entity led by Florida investors Peter Fedele and Mary Maguire, The Real Deal said. Singapore-based Prime US REIT has purchased an Atlanta office tower for nearly $177 million, the Atlanta Business Chronicle reported on Sunday. The deal is for 171 17th St., which has 510,000 square feet, and the seller is KBS Real Estate Investment Trust III Inc., the Chronicle...

