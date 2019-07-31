Real Estate Rumors: Invesco, Durst, Grand Peaks

Law360 (July 31, 2019, 5:04 PM EDT) -- A Madison Capital-led investor group has bought a Soho office building in New York for roughly $206 million, The Real Deal reported Wednesday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The deal is for 130 Prince St., and the seller is Invesco Real Estate, Real Deal said. The property has five stories and 88,000 square feet, according to the report. Durst Organization and Bank of America have landed $1.6 billion in commercial mortgage-backed securities financing for an office tower in Midtown Manhattan, Commercial Observer reported Wednesday, citing a report from Kroll Bond Rating Agency. The loan is for One Bryant Park,...

