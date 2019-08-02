Real Estate Rumors: Foxconn, Revera Living, Cboe

Law360 (August 2, 2019, 7:24 PM EDT) -- Foxconn is considering selling its $8.8 billion Guangzhou, China, liquid crystal display factory that's currently being built, Reuters reported on Friday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The company is in early-stage talks and may appoint a bank to look for a buyer for the factory, Reuters said. Revera Living has purchased a Coral Gables, Florida, office building for $8.1 million, The Real Deal reported on Friday. The deal is for 1000 Ponce De Leon Road, which has 25,011 square feet across three stories, and the seller is an entity managed by Florida investor Francisco Picasso, according to the report....

