NYC Real Estate Week In Review

Law360 (July 30, 2019, 5:18 PM EDT) -- Paul Weiss, Ballard Spahr and Stroock were among the law firms that helped with the largest New York City real estate deals that hit public records last week, with three large Manhattan transactions leading the way. Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP counseled Blue Sky Real Estate Development on its roughly $47.2 million purchase of a property on Broadway. Ballard Spahr LLP helped CGA Mortgage Capital LLC with its loan for the deal, and Stroock & Stroock & Lavan LLP counseled tenant Barnard College, which recently signed a long-term lease at the building. Goldman & Schapiro, BakerHostetler, Salamon Gruber Blaymore &...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS