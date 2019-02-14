Avon Calling Foul At Suit Over 'Unsophisticated' Sales Reps

Law360 (July 29, 2019, 6:59 PM EDT) -- Avon investors can’t prove that the cosmetics company conspired to defraud them by hiring thousands of indebted Brazilian sales representatives, resulting in a $35 million bad debt charge, Avon told a New York federal court Friday. The company urged the court to toss the suit, in which shareholders accuse it of loosening its recruiting standards and then failing to properly train the "unsophisticated Brazilian women,” many of whom were already in debt amid the worst economic crisis Brazil had seen in over 70 years. The alleged cover-up hurt Avon’s revenues and prompted several stock drops once revealed, according to the filing. Avon argued...

