Atty Can Rep Bank In $1M Rent Collection Suit, Ill. Court Says

Law360 (July 29, 2019, 4:42 PM EDT) -- An attorney and her firm shouldn't have been disqualified from representing PNC Bank in an underlying $1 million collection action against a restaurant operator that stopped paying its rent, an Illinois appellate court has held. EP Curragh LLC, a company owned by Sophia Leongas, operated the restaurant in question on premises it leased from PLL LLC, a company owned by Sophia's brother, Paul Leongas, according to court records. The Leongases had sought to disqualify law firm Plunkett Cooney from representing PNC in its rent collection action because they maintained that one of the firm's associates, Leslie Rojas, had performed legal services for...

