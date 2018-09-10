Tribes Say Trump Violated Treaties By OKing Keystone XL

Law360 (July 29, 2019, 6:21 PM EDT) -- The Rosebud Sioux Tribe and Fort Belknap Indian Community urged a Montana federal judge Friday not to toss their challenge to the Keystone XL oil pipeline, saying President Donald Trump's decision to issue a new permit for the TC Energy project illegally ignored the tribes' treaty rights. The Trump administration and TC Energy, formerly TransCanada Corp., asked the court in late June to toss the tribes' suit, arguing that the U.S. Department of State's court-vacated 2017 permit for the project had been supplanted by Trump's 2019 presidential permit and that the tribes lacked standing to challenge the new approval. The tribes responded Friday...

