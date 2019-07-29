Ill. Court Orders New Trial Over Hospital Rep's 'Vile' Letters

Law360 (July 29, 2019, 7:54 PM EDT) -- An Illinois behavioral health hospital should not have walked away scot-free and must instead face a new trial after a jury awarded $1 million to a patient who received “vile and shocking” anonymous letters from its account representative, a state appellate panel ruled Friday. A lower-court judge sided with Alexian Brothers Behavioral Health Hospital after the jury said yes when asked whether former account representative Michelle Morrison was the sole proximate cause of the plaintiff’s emotional distress claims. But the jurors should never have considered that question because it was improperly presented to them, a unanimous three-judge panel ruled. The plaintiff...

