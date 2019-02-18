Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

EPA Looks To Trim Case Seeking Tighter Asbestos Standards

Law360 (July 29, 2019, 8:02 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Friday asked a California federal judge to dismiss part of a lawsuit filed by health and environmental groups that are looking to force the EPA to tighten asbestos regulations.

The EPA is asking the court to toss all claims the Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization and other plaintiffs brought under the Administrative Procedure Act, saying the plaintiffs have an "alternative adequate remedy" in court through their claim that the agency violated the Toxic Substances Control Act.

The plaintiffs sued the EPA after the agency denied their petition for a rule that would require importers, manufacturers and processors...

Court

California Northern

Nature of Suit

Other Statutes: Administrative Procedures Act/Review or Appeal of Agency Decision

Date Filed

February 18, 2019

