DOD 'Flaws' Open Door For JEDI Appeal

Law360 (July 31, 2019, 8:43 PM EDT) -- Oracle may have lost its recent protest over the Pentagon’s procurement process for the $10 billion JEDI cloud system contract, but a judge’s finding of a “flawed” solicitation could open up several potential avenues for an appeal. While U.S. Court of Federal Claims Judge Eric G. Bruggink made clear that he didn’t think Oracle America Inc. had been prejudiced by mistakes the U.S. Department of Defense had made while soliciting bids for the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure deal, those mistakes could form the basis of an appeal. Given the amount of money at stake, Oracle may be encouraged to glom on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS