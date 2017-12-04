8th Circ. Says Insurer Needn't Cover Camp Zipline Injury Suit

Law360 (July 29, 2019, 5:58 PM EDT) -- A Bible camp's insurer doesn't have to cover a Missouri conference site in a suit over a child's zipline-riding injury after an Eighth Circuit panel found Monday that the injury occurred while the child was at camp, but not on grounds covered by the policy. In a five-page published opinion, a three-judge panel unanimously reversed a 2017 district court ruling that Great American Alliance Insurance Co. must cover Windermere Baptist Conference Center for the ziplining accident that left camper Karlee Richards injured after she fell 50 feet to the ground when a Windermere employee did not connect her harness to the...

