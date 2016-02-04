Chemical Cos.' $7.9M Deal In Price-Fixing Suit Gets First Nod

Law360 (July 29, 2019, 8:35 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge has given preliminary approval to a nearly $8 million settlement from three chemical companies seeking to end claims in multidistrict litigation that they have colluded to inflate the price of a water treatment chemical. The deal, which has to get final approval after a November hearing, would resolve allegations by a proposed class of indirect purchasers that USALCO LLC, American Securities LLC and C&S Chemicals Inc. have scammed them through a price-fixing and bid-rigging scheme, according to U.S. District Judge Madeline Cox Arleo's Friday ruling. Under the deal, USALCO has agreed to pay $5 million in...

