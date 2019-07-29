Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Fights New EU Gas Rules

Law360 (July 29, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT) -- The company that owns the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is challenging an amendment to the European Union's gas regulations that it says would harm its operations, launching a bid at the Court of Justice to annul the change. Switzerland-based Nord Stream 2 AG on Friday said it had filed a request for annulment at the General Court of the European Court of Justice of a gas directive amendment that would make European gas market rules applicable to gas pipelines to and from countries outside the EU. The gas market rules include a requirement for pipelines not to be owned directly...

