How New EU Cyber Sanctions Compare To US Policy

Law360 (July 30, 2019, 3:29 PM EDT) -- On May 17, 2019, the Council of the European Union adopted new legislation in the form of Council Decision 2019/797[1] and Council Regulation (EU) 2019/796,[2] which allow the council to impose sanctions on people and entities responsible for cyberattacks that constitute a threat to the European Union and its member states. Cybersecurity is one of the EU’s biggest concerns. Network and information systems are crucial for the economy, and securing them is essential in this era of digitalization. Over the last few years, there has been a significant increase in the number, scale and severity of cyberattacks. Against that background, the...

