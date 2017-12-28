Huawei Says Ex-Worker Didn't Win, Doesn't Deserve Atty Fees

Law360 (July 29, 2019, 10:22 PM EDT) -- Huawei said a former employee is ignoring reality in his quest to get attorney fees, telling a Texas federal judge that the man — who a jury found had his trade secrets stolen by the company — was not the prevailing party. Huawei Technologies Co. said that Yiren "Ronnie" Huang and his startup, Texas-based CNEX Labs Inc., did not prevail because the jury awarded them no damages. Such "moral" victories do not bestow prevailing party status to a judgment winner, Huawei said in a filing Friday opposing the fee request. Noting also that the counterclaims brought by Huang and CNEX were either...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS