Puma Biotech Says Liability Still Unsettled In Stock-Drop Row

Law360 (July 29, 2019, 7:39 PM EDT) -- Puma Biotechnology Inc. told a California federal judge last week that investors who scored a partial jury win on stock-drop claims are trying to breeze past the fact that the jury's verdict didn't resolve liability or damages. In February, a jury found that one of four statements about the results of a clinical trial involving a breast cancer treatment, which investors in a putative class action alleged were misleading and caused a stock drop, did contain misrepresentations. The jury found in Puma's favor on the other three contested statements. Puma's investors were awarded damages of $4.50 per share, but when the...

