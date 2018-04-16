Judge Mashes Crystal Farms Potatoes False Ad Suit

Law360 (July 29, 2019, 6:41 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has tossed a proposed class action alleging the distributors of Diner's Choice mashed potatoes misled customers into thinking the product was made with only butter, saying customers adequately concerned about the contents would have checked the ingredients listing. U.S. District Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis on Friday dismissed all claims against Crystal Farms Refrigerated Distribution Co. brought by named plaintiff Marilyn Reyes, finding that her complaint failed to show how the packaging is misleading by claiming the potatoes are made with "real butter." "The statement 'made with real butter' does not violate [New York state law] because...

