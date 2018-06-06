3rd Circ. Grounds Antitrust Dispute Over Helicopter Helmets

Law360 (July 29, 2019, 7:09 PM EDT) -- A government contractor that manufacturers helicopter helmets wasn't able to convince the Third Circuit to revive its antitrust suit over misinformation spread about its products by a rival, as the panel concluded Monday that no direct harm could be traced back to the competitor's actions. Helicopter Helmet LLC claimed that two other players in the small market — rival manufacturer Gentex Corp. and Gentex's distributor, Gibson & Barnes — drove it to shut down facilities and restructure its company by allegedly convincing government agencies that Helicopter Helmet's products were unsafe and unreliable in the field. While the pair's alleged campaign prompted...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS