Pa. County Contests 'Willful' Finding In $68M Privacy Verdict

Law360 (July 29, 2019, 10:38 PM EDT) -- Pennsylvania's fourth most-populous county asked a federal judge Friday to overturn a $68 million online-privacy verdict against it, saying there was no evidence at trial that the county willfully broke a criminal-records law, "no matter how 'willful' is defined." Bucks County, home to many northern Philadelphia suburbs and exurbs, was hit with $68 million in punitive damages by a jury in May — $1,000 for each of roughly 68,000 individuals whose criminal records were posted online in violation of the state’s Criminal History Records Information Act. The jury said that the county neglected its duty to protect those arrest records, which...

