11th Circ. OKs Nixing 'Horrifying' Juror In Auto Coverage Fight

Law360 (July 29, 2019, 7:35 PM EDT) -- An Eleventh Circuit panel on Monday backed a lower court's decision to boot an allegedly disruptive juror from an auto insurance coverage case, noting that even a lawyer for the woman appealing the dismissal of her case against State Farm had conceded the juror's conduct was "horrifying." The three-judge panel said the trial court had been right to dismiss juror Jonathan Samelton after he was accused of physically intimidating and verbally abusing his counterparts in the case, in which a woman named Lisa Bostick was seeking to force State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. to pay benefits on an underinsured motorist claim....

