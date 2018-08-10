Rakoff Hits Ex-S&P Analyst With 14 Months For Insider Tips

Law360, New York (July 29, 2019, 8:30 PM EDT) -- Manhattan U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff hit former Standard & Poor's analyst Sebastian Pinto-Thomaz with 14 months in prison Monday for feeding merger tips to two family friends, calling prison “the only meaningful deterrent” to stop other would-be stock-market cheats. Judge Rakoff also hit Pinto-Thomaz, 34, with a fine of $15,000 and ordered him to forfeit the $7,500 he received in payment from Abell Oujaddou, a hairdresser who traded on his tips and later testified against him at trial. Pinto-Thomaz was ordered to surrender to custody on Oct. 1. On April 25, a jury convicted Pinto-Thomaz of feeding tips to...

