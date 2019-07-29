Women Can Drop, Refile Warning Label Suit Over J&J Talc

Law360 (July 29, 2019, 10:20 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Monday ruled that seven women can drop their suit alleging Johnson & Johnson violated state warning label laws by selling asbestos-contaminated talcum powder products and file a new suit naming additional defendants, ruling the dismissal won’t prejudice J&J. At a hearing in downtown Los Angeles, U.S. District Judge George H. Wu issued a four-page written tentative ruling indicating he would grant the seven plaintiffs’ request to voluntarily dismiss their suit without prejudice. With that motion, the women argued that they needed to dismiss the present suit and file a new one because they had discovered that...

