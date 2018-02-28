Woodstock Free To Sell Pot Products, Judge Says In TM Suit

Law360 (July 29, 2019, 9:32 PM EDT) -- The company that owns the rights to the Woodstock music festival won a trademark ruling Monday allowing the group to use the name to sell cannabis products. Refusing to issue a preliminary injunction against Woodstock Ventures LC, a federal judge ruled that using the name of the famous 1969 festival on recreational marijuana products was not likely to infringe the trademark rights of a smaller entity called Woodstock Roots LLC. Crucially, the judge said, while the rival group had secured trademark rights to the name for selling "smoker's articles," it had previously sworn that those products were not intended for smoking...

