J&J Lied In Mesh Marketing, Surgeon Tells Calif. Judge

Law360 (July 29, 2019, 10:50 PM EDT) -- A surgeon who specializes in removing pelvic mesh devices testified Monday that he had to teach himself how to remove them and that Johnson & Johnson’s marketing gave a falsely rosy view of their possible complications, as a California bench trial entered its third week. Bay Area pelvic surgeon and urogynecologist Tom Margolis took the stand before San Diego County Superior Court Judge Eddie Sturgeon and said removing pelvic mesh devices became a specialty of his practice. California Attorney General Xavier Becerra alleges that J&J subsidiary Ethicon lied to Golden State consumers and doctors about the safety of two lines of mesh...

