'Fortnite' Maker Nears Win In Bid To Move 'Loot' Suit To NC

Law360 (July 29, 2019, 10:12 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge tentatively ruled Monday that a putative class action accusing the maker of the video game “Fortnite” of conning players into buying bogus add-ons should be transferred to the Eastern District of North Carolina after Epic Games argued that that would be the proper venue for the dispute. In May, North-Carolina based Epic Games Inc. sought to either compel arbitration or move the suit to its home state, arguing that its end user license agreement with players requires arbitration and that North Carolina is a better venue since relevant witnesses and documents are located there. But in a...

