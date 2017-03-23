Mobileye Defendants Can't Duck SEC's Insider Trading Claims

Law360 (July 30, 2019, 3:25 PM EDT) -- Two men must face the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s insider trading allegations after a New York federal judge denied them a quick victory Monday in the suit over trades connected to Intel’s $15.3 billion acquisition of Israeli tech company Mobileye. Amir Waldman and Roger Shaoul allegedly made illegal trades in violation of federal securities laws after Intel Corp. inked a deal with Mobileye, which develops autonomous driving software, in March 2017, according to the SEC. U.S. District Judge Richard M. Berman rejected the men’s bid for summary judgment Monday, finding that what the defendants call “circumstantial evidence” is enough to...

