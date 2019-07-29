NFL's Goodell, 3 NFC Playoff Referees To Sit For Questioning

Law360 (July 29, 2019, 10:51 PM EDT) -- National Football League Commissioner Roger Goodell and three referees from last season's NFC Championship game will have to sit for questioning in a lawsuit over a controversial failure to call pass interference late in the game that may have cost the New Orleans Saints a spot in the Super Bowl, the attorney who brought the suit confirmed to Law360 on Monday. A Louisiana state judge has ordered Goodell and three of the game officials, including head referee Bill Vinovich, to sit for depositions in the lawsuit, meaning they will have to answer questions under oath about the controversial ending to January's...

