Network 1 Ducks Claims It Misled Investors In Longfin Offering

Law360 (July 30, 2019, 8:47 PM EDT) -- Network 1 escaped a securities fraud class action that claims the investment bank made misleading statements that caused the stock price of a shuttered fintech corporation, Longfin, to skyrocket in late 2017. U.S. District Judge Denise Cote dismissed the claims against Network 1 Financial Securities Inc. on Monday, saying that details added to the securities fraud allegations illustrated that Network 1 appropriately sought the financial records it was previously accused of disregarding. Network 1 had been accused of playing a role in the alleged securities fraud that followed Longfin's Regulation A+ offering, which is a scaled-down version of a traditional initial...

