Gov't Must Face Challenge To 'Turnback' Asylum Policy

Law360 (July 30, 2019, 7:32 PM EDT) -- The challenge against U.S. Customs and Border Protection's alleged policy to illegally turn back migrants seeking asylum at the southwestern border will move forward after a California federal judge on Monday found that the plaintiffs sufficiently alleged its unlawfulness. U.S. District Judge Cynthia Bashant mostly ruled against the government's bid to toss the lawsuit brought by legal services nonprofit Al Otro Lado and a proposed class of asylum seekers, unpersuaded by contentions that CBP agents had valid capacity concerns that prevented them from immediately screening asylum seekers at ports of entry. Although there may be "potentially legitimate" reasons the agents might...

