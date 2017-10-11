'Are You My Mother?': Judge Laments Med Mal 'Odyssey'

Law360 (July 30, 2019, 8:47 PM EDT) -- As a Seventh Circuit panel tossed a suit accusing the federal government of medical malpractice, a dissenting judge likened the pro se plaintiff’s situation to that of the wide-eyed baby bird in the popular children’s book "Are You My Mother?" and said the plaintiff should've been held to a more flexible standard. A three-judge Seventh Circuit panel on Monday affirmed the dismissal of a suit accusing University of Illinois Mile Square Health Center, a federally funded health clinic, of botching Anna Chronis’ gynecological procedure, which caused minor injuries and about $330 in medical expenses. The panel found 2-1 that Chronis failed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS