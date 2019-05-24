County Pushes Back At Mont. Tribes In Land Access Fight

Law360 (July 30, 2019, 9:10 PM EDT) -- County commissioners sued by a group of Montana tribes seeking to stop an RV resort owner's construction of access roads to her proposed development through tribal lands slammed their argument in federal court Monday that they have sovereign immunity, saying the tribes are trying to have it both ways. The Lake County Board of Commissioners contended that the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes can't dismiss the county's counterclaim because the tribes inconsistently assert that they can challenge the property access in federal court but that the county can't sue them back in the same court because the tribes have sovereign immunity....

