Attys Nab Big Cut Of $1.4M Deal Over New Balance Shoes

Law360 (July 30, 2019, 5:33 PM EDT) -- Class counsel can pocket nearly half of a $1.4 million settlement finalized Monday between New Balance and disgruntled shoe shoppers who had accused the company of falsely marketing athletic shoes as “Made in the U.S.A.” U.S. District Judge M. James Lorenz signed off on the agreement after having previously granted preliminary approval for a $750,000 deal earlier this year. Noting that the amount for the class members is “modest,” he said the additional $650,000 that attorneys at Schneider Wallace Cottrell Konecky & Wotkyns LLP had requested was reasonably calculated, based on their experience and time spent on the case. “The lodestar...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS