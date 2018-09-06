Hyundai Driver's Suit Over Alleged Powertrain Defect Gets Cut

Law360 (July 30, 2019, 3:18 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Monday tossed most of a proposed nationwide class action alleging Hyundai Motor America hid that its Santa Fe line of SUVs had a defective powertrain component, causing it to lose power on the road, but kept alive breach of express and implied warranty claims. In a 33-page order, U.S. District Judge Freda L. Wolfson concluded that Jan Schechter's breach of express and implied warranty claims were sufficiently pled to survive a motion to dismiss. She rejected Hyundai's arguments that those claims should be tossed on a number of grounds, including because Schechter never claimed in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS