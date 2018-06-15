Merck, Glenmark Rip Zetia Buyers' Par Deal As 'Tactical Move'

Law360 (July 30, 2019, 8:45 PM EDT) -- Adding Par Pharmaceutical to multidistrict litigation alleging an illegal pay-for-delay agreement to keep a generic version of cholesterol drug Zetia off the market was just a ploy, Merck and Glenmark said in separate briefs Monday, arguing therapy buyers shouldn't be able to so easily get their deal with Par approved. The only reason direct purchaser plaintiffs sought to add Par as a defendant and then shortly thereafter settle with the company, which is Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s distributor for generic versions of Zetia, was to get around federal rules that would otherwise bar the buyers from suing the drugmakers in the first...

