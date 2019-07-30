Nuveen Exec Says He Put Lid On Preston Hollow Trash Talk

Law360, Georgetown, Del. (July 30, 2019, 10:49 PM EDT) -- Nuveen LLC ordered its municipal bond team to “stop talking about Preston Hollow” and started examining policies and training this year after the much smaller rival accused it of mounting a smear and boycott effort, a top manager testified Tuesday in a high-profile antitrust trial in Delaware Chancery Court. The comments came near the end of a two-day trial before Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III on Preston Hollow Capital LLC’s claims that Nuveen violated New York’s antitrust Donnelly Act and tortiously interfered with its business relationships when top municipal investment managers threatened a string of big banks and lenders with denial...

