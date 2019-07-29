Environmental Groups Challenge Austin Highway Expansion

Law360 (July 30, 2019, 9:05 PM EDT) -- In two separate federal lawsuits filed this week, environmental groups are aiming to halt a highway expansion project in Austin, Texas, arguing the Texas Department of Transportation and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service shirked duties in determining the construction wouldn't likely hurt two types of endangered salamanders. The Save Our Springs Alliance Inc., Save Barton Creek Association and four other environmental groups filed lawsuits on Monday in Texas federal court asking that the project be halted unless or until the government can show the Austin blind salamander and the Barton Springs salamander won't be harmed. The groups allege that the...

