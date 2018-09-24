Unifocus Asks Out Of Workers' Fingerprint Data Suit

Law360 (July 30, 2019, 7:39 PM EDT) -- Software company Unifocus urged an Illinois federal judge Monday to toss a privacy suit over a timekeeping system it provided to a Chicago hotel that collected users' fingerprint information, arguing that it should not have to face “nonsensical” claims because it was never the workers' employer. Named plaintiff Joseph Duron is trying to hold Texas-based Unifocus responsible for violations of the Illinois Biometric Privacy Act committed by his employer, Loews Chicago Hotel Inc., the software company said. Unifocus may have provided the timekeeping technology but it has no employer-employee relationship to any member of the proposed class of affected workers that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS