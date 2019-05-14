Jumia Investors Tussle For Lead Role In IPO Fraud Suit

Law360 (July 30, 2019, 3:31 PM EDT) -- Jumia Technologies investors began sparring in New York federal court Monday over who should represent the proposed class in the suit alleging the African e-commerce platform led them astray ahead of its initial public offering. Three separate Jumia Technologies AG investors told the court Monday they should be named lead plaintiff, two of whom told the court the party that incurred the largest loss, roughly $523,436, should not be considered because he bought more than 40% of his Jumia stock after the alleged fraud was disclosed and allegedly made off with $12,090 in profit while other investors were left with scraps....

