Billionaire Fights Waiving Of Privilege In $48M Award Dispute

Law360 (July 30, 2019, 6:25 PM EDT) -- A coal magnate and other defendants in a suit from several Brazilian companies seeking to confirm a $48 million arbitral award objected Monday to a New York magistrate judge's finding that they must turn over certain privileged documents under the crime-fraud exception. U.S. Magistrate Judge James L. Cott's July 15 discovery order, which was unsealed Thursday, granted discovery to both sides of the dispute. But billionaire Hans J. Mende and fellow defendants including the company he allegedly controls, AMCI Holdings, took issue with the part requiring them to turn over attorney-client communications under the crime-fraud exception, saying the finding was "made...

