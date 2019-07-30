CVC Capital Lands Aircraft Parts Unit For $1.37B

Law360 (July 30, 2019, 3:23 PM EDT) -- BBA Aviation said Tuesday it will sell its aircraft parts unit to CVC Capital Partners for $1.37 billion, leaving the British aviation support company with its core airport services business. The deal will see the private equity firm pick up Ontic, a provider of licensed aircraft parts and services, in a cash deal that is expected to be completed by the end of the year. The sale will allow BBA Aviation PLC to focus on its core business, Signature Flight Support, which includes refueling, ground handling and maintenance services, the company said. CVC, which is purchasing the unit through CVC Fund...

