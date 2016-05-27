Marriott Wants Damages Trimmed In Timeshare Row

Law360 (July 30, 2019, 5:54 PM EDT) -- Marriott Vacations on Monday asked a Colorado federal judge to bar roughly $236 million in damages timeshare owners are seeking over an alleged drop in property value at an Aspen, Colorado, resort. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. said in its bid for partial summary judgment that a group of more than 200 timeshare owners at the Ritz-Carlton Club in Aspen are improperly widening the scope for damages by including a period before the resort's management company affiliated with the Marriott International spinoff, according to the filing, after realizing their initial claims "would yield a far less robust recovery than they had expected."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS