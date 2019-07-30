Advocacy Groups Seek To Stop McGraw-Hill, Cengage Merger

Law360 (July 30, 2019, 4:37 PM EDT) -- A host of student groups, advocacy groups and law professors are urging the U.S. Department of Justice to block the planned merger of education publishers McGraw-Hill and Cengage Learning, saying the deal would stifle competition in the market for textbooks and harm students. The opposition to the merger — which was announced in May and was put together with help from law firms Paul Weiss, Morgan Lewis, Freshfields and Wachtell Lipton — came by way of two letters released publicly on Monday, one signed by more than 40 student organizations and another signed by advocacy groups including the U.S. Public Interest...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS