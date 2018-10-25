Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Asarco Retiree Class Gets Court OK In Health Benefits Fight

Law360 (July 30, 2019, 5:57 PM EDT) -- A group of Asarco retirees can move forward as a class in a legal battle over whether the mining company can change or cut off their medical and prescription drug benefits, an Arizona federal judge has ruled. 

In her order Monday, U.S. District Judge Susan R. Bolton certified two subclasses of Asarco LLC retirees who qualify for Medicare and receive medical and prescription drug benefits from the company or could receive such benefits after becoming Medicare eligible.

One of the subclasses covers former union-represented employees that worked in the company's so-called Ray Unit who retired between Nov. 30, 1986, and Dec....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Arizona

Nature of Suit

Labor: Labor/Mgt. Relations

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

October 25, 2018

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®