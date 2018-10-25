Asarco Retiree Class Gets Court OK In Health Benefits Fight

Law360 (July 30, 2019, 5:57 PM EDT) -- A group of Asarco retirees can move forward as a class in a legal battle over whether the mining company can change or cut off their medical and prescription drug benefits, an Arizona federal judge has ruled. In her order Monday, U.S. District Judge Susan R. Bolton certified two subclasses of Asarco LLC retirees who qualify for Medicare and receive medical and prescription drug benefits from the company or could receive such benefits after becoming Medicare eligible. One of the subclasses covers former union-represented employees that worked in the company's so-called Ray Unit who retired between Nov. 30, 1986, and Dec....

