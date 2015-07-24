Katy Perry Owes Cut Of $41M 'Dark Horse' Revenue, Jury Told

Law360, Los Angeles (July 30, 2019, 7:55 PM EDT) -- Katy Perry, her songwriters and Capitol Records owe a cut of the $41 million they made from "Dark Horse" as fair compensation for copying a musical phrase in a Christian rap song, a California federal jury heard Tuesday during opening statements of a damages trial following Monday's infringement verdict. Since the jury established that Perry, star songwriter Dr. Luke and others infringed the copyright of the Christian rap song "Joyful Noise," it's now time to figure out how much money the pop star and her team should pay, said Michael Kahn of Capes Sokol, representing rap artists Marcus Gray, Emanuel Lambert and Chike...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS