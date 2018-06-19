1st Circ. Sends Chase Foreclosure Suit To Mass. High Court

Law360, Boston (July 30, 2019, 6:23 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit will ask Massachusetts' top court just how specific JPMorgan Chase Bank NA should have been in a foreclosure notice, hoping to settle an issue the banking industry has said could have widespread consequences if decided against Chase, according to an order made public Tuesday. The dispute over one couple's house could lead to forum shopping and an avalanche of litigation if the federal appellate panel's February opinion were to stand, Chase and some industry backers have told the court. The issue turns on whether Chase's foreclosure notice to the couple, Mark and Beth Thompson, was specific enough when...

