Judge Told Taking Too Long To Rule In Texas Hospital Cases

Law360 (July 30, 2019, 10:53 PM EDT) -- A Texas state appellate court on Tuesday issued four separate rulings ordering a single lower court judge to rule on motions filed by several Texas hospitals in suits against them, noting that most of the motions have been pending for over a year. Two separate panels with the Court of Appeals for the First District of Texas ruled on four separate petitions for a writ of mandamus against Judge Ursula Hall of the state's Harris County district court, with the panels concluding that Judge Hall had failed to issue a timely ruling on three motions to dismiss and one motion to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS