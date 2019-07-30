'B-Movie King' Unlikely To Get Early Win In Sons' Trust Suit

Law360 (July 30, 2019, 10:19 PM EDT) -- A California judge Tuesday declined to toss a lawsuit brought against “B-Movie King” Roger Corman by his sons alleging mismanagement of the family’s trust, tentatively ruling the filmmaker’s argument that he prevailed on the issue in a previous suit cannot be decided at this stage. The two Corman sons accuse their father and mother of cutting his film business a deal on rent in a building controlled by the Corman Family Investment Partnership, costing the family trust income while benefiting the film director, his wife and his business. Corman had insisted the sons were barred from bringing the complaint because it...

