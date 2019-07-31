Texas Attys Must Arbitrate Dispute Over Referral Fees

Law360 (July 31, 2019, 3:37 PM EDT) -- A dispute between two Texas attorneys over fees stemming from a referral agreement for asbestos lawsuits will head to arbitration after a state appellate court ruled Tuesday that the lower court erred when it denied an arbitration motion. Judge Peter Kelly said Dennis Weitzel’s motion to compel arbitration with Brent Coon’s law firm was allowed under an agreement the two signed in 2010 after Weitzel left Coon’s firm. The panel remanded the case to trial court with the direction that the court order Weitzel and Brent Coon & Associates to arbitrate. The case arose from a dispute about a fee agreement...

