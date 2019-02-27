NFL, Referees Escape Saints Fans' 'Blown Call' Suit

Law360 (July 30, 2019, 11:09 PM EDT) -- A Louisiana federal judge on Tuesday threw out a lawsuit against the NFL and its referees over the controversial ending to January's NFC Championship game that may have cost the New Orleans Saints a spot in the Super Bowl, a day after a state judge ordered league commissioner Roger Goodell to sit for questioning in a similar lawsuit. U.S. District Judge Susie Morgan tossed the suit by a pair of Saints fans who alleged the NFL and its referees had broken the fans' trust by wrongly failing to call either pass interference or illegal helmet-to-helmet contact in favor of the Saints on a...

