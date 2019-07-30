Bill Would Ban 'Addictive' Social Media Features

Law360 (July 30, 2019, 8:50 PM EDT) -- The growing scrutiny of social media’s impact on Americans’ mental health took a new turn Tuesday with the introduction of a U.S. Senate bill aimed at prohibiting infinite scroll, autoplay video and other “gaming” techniques that its sponsor says make social media addictive. Freshman Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., said social media giants like YouTube, Snapchat and Instagram “exploit the science of addiction to make it difficult to leave a social media platform.” His Social Media Addiction Reduction Technology, or SMART, Act would give users more control over how long they choose to use a platform each day and ban companies from...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS